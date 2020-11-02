Veteran's Day Parade returns November 7th

The Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 are sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade in Skiatook on Saturday, November, 9th at 11:00 A.M. and travelling down Roger’s Blvd. Hundreds attended the parade last year.

The parade will line up at Skiatook High School at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 7th. Registration forms will be on the American Legion Facebook page and on the Skiatook Chamber Website. To have a registration for e-mailed or sent via text, contact the American Legion Commander Johnnie Brown at (918) 508-9569 or commander@alp131.org. Registration forms will also be available the morning of the parade at Skiatook High School from 10-10:30 a.m. Please try to send registration forms in advance of the parade.

After the Parade at noon, the Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 auxiliaries are sponsoring lunch for veterans and their families at the American Legion Hall, 723 W. Rogers Blvd from 12-2 p.m. All Veterans and their families are welcome to join us.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. for the Veterans Day Parade in Skiatook. We hope to see everyone on the street cheering for our veterans.

