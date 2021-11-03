Veteran's Day Parade returns November 13th

The Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 are sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade in Skiatook on Saturday, November, 13th at 11:00 A.M. and traveling down Roger’s Blvd. Hundreds attended the parade last year.

The parade will line up at Skiatook High School at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 13th. Registration forms will be on the American Legion Facebook page and on the Skiatook Chamber Website. Registration forms can be e-mailed to mannyrivas87@gmail.com, lonerider32965@gmail.com, or admin@skiatookchamber.com. Please try to send registration forms in advance of the parade.

After the Parade at noon, the American Legion Auxiliary will be providing lunch for veterans and their families at the American Legion Hall, 723 W. Rogers Blvd from 12-2 p.m. All Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.