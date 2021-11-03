 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran's Day Parade returns November 13th
0 Comments

Veteran's Day Parade returns November 13th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skiatook Veteran's Day Parade (23)

Veterans honored in a previous parade.

 Lindsey Chastain Managing Editor

The Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Skiatook Post 7977 are sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade in Skiatook on Saturday, November, 13th at 11:00 A.M. and traveling down Roger’s Blvd. Hundreds attended the parade last year.

The parade will line up at Skiatook High School at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 13th. Registration forms will be on the American Legion Facebook page and on the Skiatook Chamber Website. Registration forms can be e-mailed to mannyrivas87@gmail.com, lonerider32965@gmail.com, or admin@skiatookchamber.com. Please try to send registration forms in advance of the parade.

After the Parade at noon, the American Legion Auxiliary will be providing lunch for veterans and their families at the American Legion Hall, 723 W. Rogers Blvd from 12-2 p.m. All Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Follow me on Twitter

@SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News