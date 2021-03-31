VA now giving COVID-19 Vaccinations to all Veterans, Spouses, Caregivers

Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

To register for the vaccine, please call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900.

On March 24, President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as Veteran spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries.