Undercover cop robbed during prostitution sting; Skiatook woman faces charges

A Skiatook woman and a Tulsa man face robbery charges after an undercover Tulsa Police officer was held up at gunpoint while conducting a prostitution sting.

Kelsie Marie Higgins, 27, and Demetreius Deon Cureington, 21, have been jailed since early July 1 following their arrest at a south Midtown Tulsa motel.

Prosecutors allege the pair worked together to lure who they thought was just a customer who wanted to pay for sex to a motel in order to rob him.

But the pair soon learned otherwise after Cureington and Higgins allegedly robbed the undercover cop of cash he had paid to Higgins minutes earlier as part of the prostitution sting.

After exiting the room and seeking cover, the undercover officer was able to notify other officers in the area and the pair were arrested.

The pair were charged separately, one in federal court, the other in state court, because the former is a tribal member and outside state jurisdiction since the crime allegedly occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

A criminal complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court charges Higgins with robbery in Indian Country.

Cureington, meanwhile, faces a three-count felony information in Tulsa County District Court that includes one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of robbery with an imitation firearm.

Court records indicate the arrest comes after Tulsa Police were conducting a prostitution sting June 30 in an effort to combat human trafficking.

The investigation began after an undercover officer noticed an online advertisement for commercial sex in Tulsa on a website based within the European Union.

The officer texted a telephone number associated with an advertisement and arranged to pay $450 for one hour of sex and one gram of cocaine, according to the affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant.

The officer was later directed to the Peoria Inn at 1347 E. Skelly Drive, where around 9 p.m. he met a woman who went by the name JazmineRose, according to the affidavit.

After paying the woman, the officer went into the bathroom to ensure no one else was in the room, according to the affidavit.

After emerging from the bathroom, the officer was met by a man pointing what looked like an assault-style pistol at him, according to the affidavit.

The man told the officer that the gun was just a BB gun, but that he had to leave the room now.

The officer said he walked slowly towards the man with his hands up until he exited the motel room and could take cover.

Higgins, who was already outside the room, was arrested shortly thereafter.

The man exited the room after police outside announced their presence, records show.

Higgins admitted to officers after her arrest that she rented the room and knew that Cureington planned to keep the cash the officer had given him.

Records show Higgins was overheard by police monitoring her telephone calls from jail while talking to someone identified only as “mother.”

During the telephone call, according to the affidavit, Higgins told the person on the line “he talked her into robbing a trick, and the trick ended up being a ‘cop.’”