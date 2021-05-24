UCO College of Education and Professional Studies Awards Scholarship to Skiatook Student

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies recently awarded Skiatook resident Ashlyn Evans a scholarship for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of her academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.

Evans, a graduate student majoring in family and child studies - infant/child specialist, received the Sue McCauley Scholarship. The scholarship was established in honor of McCauley, former director of UCO’s on-campus child study center, to provide assistance to students pursuing a degree in the Department of Human Environmental Sciences.

"In the midst of a difficult year, our students continued to achieve significant academic and professional milestones, and we are grateful to be able to recognize and award their efforts with scholarships," said Donna Cobb, Ed.D., dean of the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies.

"The support of our many generous donors provides new opportunities for our students and ensures that an education does not have to be put on hold due to financial burdens.”

For more information about the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies, visit uco.edu/ceps.