U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern honors Skiatook-based Partners for Heroes during recent visit

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern recently visited Sperry to show his support for men and women of the military.

He stopped by CrossTimbers Marina at the end of May to meet with leaders of Skiatook-based Partners for Heroes as part of a district-wide tour to recognize veterans and veteran-led establishments.

“One such organization is Partners for Heroes,” Hern said in a Facebook post. “We must never forget the sacrifices that so many have made to keep us safe and preserve our freedoms.”

Partners for Heroes is a nonprofit devoted to working with veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD, have TBI or who are experiencing depression.

The organization provides a peaceful and relaxing space on the banks of Skiatook Lake for veterans to fellowship and heal together with their family and peers.

“What a great opportunity for us to be able to share our mission and talk about our facilities and future improvements with Congressman Hern,” Partners for Heroes said in a Facebook post.

Hern also visited the Jenks Economic Development; Bixby Rotary’s Memorial Day Tribute; the Broken Arrow Mayor’s Council of Veteran Affairs, a Broken Arrow Chamber’s legislative breakfast and Broken Arrow’s CymSTAR ribbon cutting; and Tulsa’s Field of Heroes, a Tulsa Police training and a Saint Francis press conference.

“It has been a sobering time to be home, but it has been an honor to engage with constituents before having to return to our nation’s capitol,” Hern said. “May God bless you and may God bless America.”