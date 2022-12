Two incumbents have filed their declarations of candidacy for Skiatook and Sperry school board seats.

Jesse Madaffari, who occupies Skiatook School Board’s Ward 3 seat, and Michelle Brown, who occupies Sperry School Board’s Ward 3 chair, will both run unopposed in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 14, 2023.

The Skiatook and Sperry school boards act as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates.