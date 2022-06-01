Tulsa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash involving pursuing officer from Skiatook

A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with Skiatook Police was killed Sunday, May 29, when he crashed into a construction site, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators are looking into the fatal pursuit that ended within Tulsa city limits, TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Wednesday, June 1.

The chase reportedly began on East Elm Street near Oklahoma 11 in Skiatook, he said, before the motorcycle entered Tulsa city limits.

About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Skiatook police officer pursued the motorcyclist into the construction zone at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue. Both vehicles reportedly bypassed road closure signs near the bridge construction, and the motorcycle struck a piece of heavy construction equipment. The police car reportedly struck a construction trailer, but the officer was able to exit the cruiser and attempt first aid on the motorcyclist.

The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene, according to Meulenberg, who said the initial reason for the pursuit remains under investigation.

Investigators will attempt to determine whether the motorcyclist was struck by the Skiatook police cruiser, but reports are unclear about the circumstances of the crash, police said.

