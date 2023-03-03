Several Skiatook and Sperry vendors will showcase their products and services at the upcoming 2023 Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show.

The event, held Thursday-Sunday, March 9-12, at the Sage Net Expo at Expo Square in Tulsa, is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, and provides a one-stop shop for all things home and garden, showcasing the latest trends and fun activities for attendees.

The convention will feature more than 300 home improvement exhibitors — including six from the Skiatook and Sperry communities — offering ideas, expert advice and product innovations across over 350,000 square feet of floor space.

Local vendors include: Certified Carpet Cleaning & Restoration, DaVco Mechanical Contractors in Sperry, Elite Pools & Outdoor Living, Skiatook Chamber of Commerce, Solid Rock Soap Co. LLC and Victorian House Wood Rejuvenator Product.

The show will run 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, first responders, members of the military and educators.

More information about the event can be found at tulsahba.com.