Tulsa Health Department to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Additional Priority Groups in Phase 2

Saint Francis Health System will administer the vaccine to private and parochial school districts within Tulsa County.

The Tulsa Health Department will prioritize vaccinating teachers and staff in order to meet the goal of ensuring at least the first dose is administered to all eligible staff before the end of March. Community members seeking vaccine appointments are encouraged to contact their health care provider to schedule an appointment through their health care system, or utilize the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal to look for open appointment opportunities.

Comorbidities include but are not limited to hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, Down syndrome, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung, liver or renal disease, cancers and those who are at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity resulting from a COVID infection. When an individual registers on the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal, there is a question to attest to your health status. No further documentation is required; individuals should accurately designate their health status. When individuals receive their vaccine from their health care provider; their medical records and history will help determine eligibility.