Tulsa fire captain charged with embezzlement amid bank robbery case now in federal court

The 2019 remodeling contract in question related to the embezzlement charge came to a fiery end when the midtown residence burned down about six months after work began. Arson was reportedly ruled out, according to the affidavit. The homeowner then began hearing from workers who said they had not been paid, and Brown's alleged response was "that State Farm as a result of the fire was going to 'make her whole' ... so she should consider it good and pay the bill to make it go away."