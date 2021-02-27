Tulsa fire captain charged with embezzlement amid bank robbery case now in federal court

A (former) Tulsa Fire Department captain whose bank robbery case was moved to federal court has also been charged with embezzlement in Tulsa County.
Jerry Ray Brown, also the owner of a construction company, is accused of embezzling $72,000 from a 2019 remodeling contract in midtown Tulsa. The state case has investigators speculating whether the embezzlement "was part of the motivation for the bank robberies," according to a probable cause affidavit.
An investigation into the bank robberies determined Brown, who was suspended from Tulsa Fire Department, made off with nearly $320,000 from two Osage County financial institutions last spring.
The FBI had been tipped to Brown by a teller at Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook, who reportedly recognized Brown as a customer. The case, originally filed in Osage County District Court, has been moved to federal jurisdiction, among many cases continued to spring as the pandemic continues to affect court logistics.
A witness in that case had told investigators he confronted Brown about an alleged embezzlement from a construction firm when Brown offered him a $30,000 cash payment.
“The cooperating witness expressed suspicions of Brown’s involvement in the bank robbery(s),” a probable cause affidavit filed in Osage County District Court stated. “Specifically, the cooperating witness described Brown as having financial problems.”
The 2019 remodeling contract in question related to the embezzlement charge came to a fiery end when the midtown residence burned down about six months after work began. Arson was reportedly ruled out, according to the affidavit. The homeowner then began hearing from workers who said they had not been paid, and Brown's alleged response was "that State Farm as a result of the fire was going to 'make her whole' ... so she should consider it good and pay the bill to make it go away."
A preliminary hearing is set for Brown in Tulsa County District Court on March 5.