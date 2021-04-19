Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns about car scam

Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office want the public to be aware of new scams that are targeting online vehicle buyers. In the last week, Deputies have taken reports from two Tulsa County residents who lost money while trying to purchase vehicles from buyers they met on-line.

The first victim located a car she wanted to buy on offerup.com. The seller required $1,800 to purchase the vehicle and have it delivered to the buyer. The victim bought $1,800 worth of gift cards and emailed the card numbers to offerup@safeandsound.com. The car was supposed to be delivered on March 24th, but never arrived. When the victim contacted the offerup.com website, she found out the email address where she sent the gift card numbers was not associated with their website. By the time the victim realized she’d been scammed, the scam artist had already cashed out the gift cards.