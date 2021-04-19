Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns about car scam

Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office want the public to be aware of new scams that are targeting online vehicle buyers. In the last week, Deputies have taken reports from two Tulsa County residents who lost money while trying to purchase vehicles from buyers they met on-line.
The first victim located a car she wanted to buy on offerup.com. The seller required $1,800 to purchase the vehicle and have it delivered to the buyer. The victim bought $1,800 worth of gift cards and emailed the card numbers to offerup@safeandsound.com. The car was supposed to be delivered on March 24th, but never arrived. When the victim contacted the offerup.com website, she found out the email address where she sent the gift card numbers was not associated with their website. By the time the victim realized she’d been scammed, the scam artist had already cashed out the gift cards.
The second victim found a truck on Facebook market place. The seller’s Facebook profile indicated she lived in Lawrence, Kansas. When the victim offered to purchase the truck, the woman sent him a link to what looked like an e-bay finance website. The victim followed the website’s instructions and purchased $1600 worth of E-Bay gifts cards. He then emailed the gift card numbers to the seller. The victim became suspicious when the seller told him he need to purchase another $1,200 worth of gift cards to cover the shipping cost of the truck. When the victim contacted E-Bay, he was informed that the company never requires payment via gift card. Once again, by the time the victim realized he’d been tricked, the scam artist had already cashed out the gift cards.
Because internet scams are so challenging to investigate, Detectives don’t know if these two cases are connected. They warn on-line vehicle shoppers to be cautious. A legitimate seller will never ask you to:
(1) Pay for a vehicle using gifts cards.
(2) Provide the gift card numbers to the seller before taking possession of the vehicle.
Beware, once a scam artists has gift card numbers, they can instantly cash in the value of those gifts cards and there’s no way for the victim to get their money back.