Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issues Phone Scam Alert
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issues Phone Scam Alert

scam alert
FILE PHOTO

A phone scam is once again making the rounds, targeting potential victims across Tulsa County, by claiming to be a Deputy or Supervisor from TCSO.

Today TCSO investigators have been contacted by multiple people who have received calls from scammers that identified themselves using the names of actual TCSO staff members. This time the scammer is claiming to be Cpt. Scott Dean or Lt. Jonathan James. Often times to scammer can spoof the number on the caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from our number. The number being used today is: 918-419-1341.

The scammer tells the potential victim they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court date or jury duty. They tell the victim they must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines in order to avoid arrest. They instruct the victim to purchase cash cards from local stores in order to “pay the bond” and avoid immediate arrest. They order the victim to remain on the phone with them while purchasing the cards. As soon the victim buys the cards and provides the card numbers over the phone, the money is stolen by the crook.

So far we have not received reports of anyone falling for this scam, but as we investigates this latest round of scam calls, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that we never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines using cash cards in order avoid arrest.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. If you’re a victim of this scam, call 918-596-5600 to file a report.

