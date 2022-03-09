Tulsa County Library hold adult creative writing contest

Categories:

Children’s Fiction: Fiction aimed at infants to middle grades. Works in which illustrations are integral may be submitted, but judging is based primarily on the text. A maximum of 3,000 words will be accepted.

Informal Essay: A short composition considering a single topic and usually personal in approach. No research, technical reports or religious treatises will be considered. A maximum of 5,000 words will be accepted.

Poetry: The total number of words may include more than one poem. If more than one poem is submitted within the word limit, all poems are considered, but only one poem can receive an award. A maximum of 400 words will be accepted.

Short Story: A narrative, fictional, prose story having a central theme. A maximum of 5,000 words will be accepted.

Young Adult Fiction: Fiction aimed at ages 12-18. A maximum of 5,000 words will be accepted.

Contest participants can enter all five categories, but may only submit one manuscript per category.

One Entry: $10 Two Entries: $18 Three Entries: $24 Four Entries: $30 Five Entries: $35

Winners and honorable mention recipients in each category will be notified by phone by Friday, April 22. A cash prize of $150 and a certificate are awarded to the best work within each category. Second-place winners will receive a cash prize of $100 and a certificate. Certificates and $25 are awarded to those receiving honorable mention. Winning manuscripts are not published, but with the author’s permission will be posted online at www.TulsaLibrary.org/Friends following the awards ceremony.

Every entrant, not just the winners, will receive an invitation to the awards ceremony. The awards ceremony and reception is planned for 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at Central Library in Aaronson Auditorium, 400 Civic Center (Fifth Street and Denver Avenue).

The awards ceremony will be subject to library openings and meeting guidelines at the time. Entrants will be notified of changes.