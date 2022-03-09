 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa County Library hold adult creative writing contest

Tulsa Library Adult Creative Writing Contest
The 45th Annual Adult Creative Writing Contest is held to encourage and recognize creative writing among adults. Presented by Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.
 
The contest is open to any person 18 years old or older who resides, works or attends school in Tulsa County, or has a nonresident Tulsa City-County Library card, and is not a member of the creative writing contest committee or a judge of the contest.
 
Only unpublished manuscripts are accepted. Unpublished and published writers are encouraged to compete.
 
Deadline for submission: March 31, 2022. Entries can be dropped off at any branch library or mailed to the address on the form. The entry form can be found at https://www.tulsalibrary.org/sites/default/files/2022-01/FOL_Adult_Creative_Writing_Contest_22_Entry_Form.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3aMv1BqNBlZ94rn1w6t7mrE19553kVDQH5zanKh4PrPjoT3x9psvxtPi8
 
Categories:

Children’s Fiction: Fiction aimed at infants to middle grades. Works in which illustrations are integral may be submitted, but judging is based primarily on the text. A maximum of 3,000 words will be accepted.

Informal Essay: A short composition considering a single topic and usually personal in approach. No research, technical reports or religious treatises will be considered. A maximum of 5,000 words will be accepted.

Poetry: The total number of words may include more than one poem. If more than one poem is submitted within the word limit, all poems are considered, but only one poem can receive an award. A maximum of 400 words will be accepted.

Short Story: A narrative, fictional, prose story having a central theme. A maximum of 5,000 words will be accepted.

Young Adult Fiction: Fiction aimed at ages 12-18. A maximum of 5,000 words will be accepted.

Contest participants can enter all five categories, but may only submit one manuscript per category.

One Entry: $10 Two Entries: $18 Three Entries: $24 Four Entries: $30 Five Entries: $35

Winners and honorable mention recipients in each category will be notified by phone by Friday, April 22. A cash prize of $150 and a certificate are awarded to the best work within each category. Second-place winners will receive a cash prize of $100 and a certificate. Certificates and $25 are awarded to those receiving honorable mention. Winning manuscripts are not published, but with the author’s permission will be posted online at www.TulsaLibrary.org/Friends following the awards ceremony.

Every entrant, not just the winners, will receive an invitation to the awards ceremony. The awards ceremony and reception is planned for 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at Central Library in Aaronson Auditorium, 400 Civic Center (Fifth Street and Denver Avenue).

The awards ceremony will be subject to library openings and meeting guidelines at the time. Entrants will be notified of changes.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

