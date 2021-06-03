Tulsa City-County Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program Is For All Ages

“Tails and Tales,” Tulsa City-County Library’s 2021 summer reading program for all ages, is the perfect summer getaway. The free annual program is ongoing June 1-July 31 and is filled with free programs and chances to earn great prizes.
To sign up, all ages can register online at, https://tulsalibrary.beanstack.org/, or fill out a registration form and drop it off at any Tulsa City-County Library location.
This summer’s program is offered primarily online and features incentive prizes and drawings for all four age groups – birth to pre-K, children, teens/tweens and adults. Readers can begin submitting their completed reading logs on Monday, June 21, to receive their coupon booklets for all ages and medals for littles and children. Special virtual events, fun at-home learning activities, Bingo sheets and more await eager readers.
Visit, https://www.tulsalibrary.org/summer, to discover all things 2021 summer reading program. Use the 2021 summer reading program event guide and discover virtual book clubs, art lessons, storytimes, tech talks, language classes, and more great content.
The summer reading program is a fun way to keep students reading throughout the summer to help retain and improve their reading skills. The program goes beyond the books by offering free programs that expand the imagination. Performers and presenters from Tulsa and across the U.S. participate to help bring stories to life.
Littles (birth to pre-K) and children (kindergarten-fifth grade) can reach their goal by reading or listening to 8 books by July 31. Read 12 more books for a special bonus prize drawing. All littles and children who read 8 books and turn in the completion form will get a commemorative medal and a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:
• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair
• Admission to a Tulsa Drillers Game
• Admission to a FC Tulsa game
• Admission to Tulsa Botanic Garden
• 2-hour bus pass on Tulsa Transit
• Cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery
• Decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery
• Admission to Safari Joe’s H2O
• Justaburger Kid’s Meal from Whataburger
• Bomb pop or cookie from Smitty’s Garage
Littles that complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards to Kiddlestix Toy Store, courtesy of the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.
Children that complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing to win one of 20 $50 gift cards to Target, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust. They are also entered in an end-of-summer drawing for these great prizes:
• (1) Hornsby Birthday Party Experience, courtesy of the Tulsa Drillers
• (1) Sea Turtle Experience for six, courtesy of Oklahoma Aquarium
• (5) Birthday Party package for 12 to the 2022 Season,
courtesy of Safari Joe’s H2O
• (25 pairs) Tulsa State Fair one-day ride wristband
• (2) Family membership to Discovery Lab
• (1) Autographed soccer ball, courtesy of FC Tulsa
• (12) Large 1-topping pizza, courtesy of Mazzio’s Italian Eatery
( ) denotes how many will be awarded.
Bonus for Littles and Children: Read 12 more books (for a total of 20 books) and be entered into a drawing for special bonus prizes.
Tweens and teens, sixth to 12th grade, can reach their goal by reading or listening to six books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a prize drawing to win an iPad. By completing the program, they will earn a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:
• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair
• Admission to a Tulsa Drillers Game
• Admission to a FC Tulsa game
• 2-hour bus pass on Tulsa Transit
• Cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery
• Decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery
• Admission to Safari Joe’s H2O
• Whataburger Jr. from Whataburger
Teens/tweens completing the program are entered in an end-of-summer drawing for these great prizes:
• (2) iPad
• (2) Nintendo Switch console
• (2) Laptop
• (2) $100 Target gift card
• (2) $100 Barnes & Noble gift card
• (2) Beats wireless headphones
• (3) Gift basket of swag from Whataburger
( ) denotes how many will be awarded.
Adults can reach their goal by reading or listening to four books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a drawing to win one of 15 $50 Amazon gift cards, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust. Read or listen to 4 books by July 31 and be entered into a drawing to win one of three Amazon Kindle Fire devices, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust.
By completing the program, they will earn a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:
• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair
• Breakfast roll from Merritt’s Bakery
• Cheese dippers from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery
• One pound of pulled pork and BBQ sauce from NSP Proteins
• Honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger
Thank you to the 2021 summer reading program presenting sponsors: Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Tulsa Library Trust, TulsaKids Magazine, Williams, Tulsa Drillers, FC Tulsa, Mazzio’s, Whataburger, Tulsa State Fair and Safari Joe’s H20. With special assistance from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and TCCL’s American Indian Resource Center.
For a complete list of summer reading program prizes, programs and details visit, https://www.tulsalibrary.org/summer, or call the AskUs Hotline, 918-549-7323.