Tulsa-area haunted attractions ready to deliver scares

Looking for a scare during the Halloween season? Here are a few of the area’s haunted attractions:

Insanity Farms at Pumpkin Town Farms

6060 S. Garnett Road

Pumpkin Town Farms has many non-scary options (including a popular new hoop and holler basketball shoot), but fright lovers can sample Pumpkin Town Farm’s haunted attraction, Insanity Farms. A butcher’s shop and a haunted school bus have been added to the haunt.

Insanity Farms, recommended for ages 12-up, is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. until midnight, plus Halloween night. The last admission is sold at 11 p.m. You’ll find a “field of fear” corn maze, a chaos pallet maze and zombie paintball on the premises.

Pumpkin Town Farms is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Tickets and info: pumpkintownfarm.com.

Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead

5610 W. Skelly Drive