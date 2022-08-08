TTCU Federal Credit Union donates $750 to Skiatook Public Schools

Skiatook Public Schools will have more dollars to allocate to its classrooms this year thanks to TTCU Federal Credit Union.

The financial organization on Monday, Aug. 8, announced that it has donated a total of $750 to the district as part of its 2022-23 School Pride fundraising event.

TTCU members selected from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they used their debit card, TTCU made a financial donation to the school.

TTCU collected a total of $143,000 for this year’s campaign.

“It’s a privilege to support local schools,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “Although our members now come from all walks of life, we remember that we were founded by teachers. It’s an honor to give back.”

Since the program’s inception in 2007, Skiatook has received over $6,000 in School Pride donations.

TTCU also announced that it hit the $2 million mark in total School Pride donations since the program began 15 years ago.

