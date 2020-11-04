 Skip to main content
Trump wins Oklahoma,, Steve Talbert wins for Osage County Commissioner District 2

Trump wins Oklahoma,, Steve Talbert wins for Osage County Commissioner District 2

Steve Talburt

 Lindsey Chastain

Steve Talbert will win the Osage County Commissioner seat for District 2 with 70% of the vote with 4/5 precincts reporting.

Donald Trump will win Oklahoma's seven Electoral votes. The result was expected.

Todd Hiett wins for Corporation Commissioner.

Jim Inhofe wins for US Senator. Frank Lucas wins for United States Representative District 3.

With 80% of the votes counted, both state questions will fail.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

