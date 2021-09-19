 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trevor Thomas LIVE! performing September 25th
0 Comments

Trevor Thomas LIVE! performing September 25th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trevor Thomas
Submitted

Trevor Thomas LIVE! will be at Tri-County Baptist Church 397930 W 4100 Road, Skiatook, OK on Saturday, September 25th at 6:00 p.m.

For three decades actor and entertainer, Trevor Thomas, has been touring America. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with, and learn from.

He keeps up with a schedule of approximately 180 engagements each year. He can be seen at churches, concerts, and various special events. In each appearance, theater, comedy, music, and evangelism collide; and Broadway, Shakespeare, and Carol Burnett meet Billy Graham. Trevor and his family merge their talents in a combination of characters, sketches, songs, and mime. Everything varies from funny to serious; however, all of their material is worshipful, evangelistic, and edifying for the church. It is an unforgettable worship experience for the believer and a picture of salvation for the lost. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is always the theme!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plant wildflower gardens in the fall
News

Plant wildflower gardens in the fall

  • Updated

STILLWATER, Okla. – Driving across Oklahoma, it’s not unusual to see patches of wildflowers along the highway. The variety of colors and textu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News