Tree dedicated to Shannon Eckert for 20 years of service

Shannon Eckert, director at the Early Childhood Education Center is Skiatook, is leaving after 20 years. The school held a party for Miss Shannon and dedicated a tree in her honor to be planted on the playground.

Eckert will be moving on to a new job, but said she will miss the kids very much. She plans to stay in contact through Facebook.

“I have so many favorite memories here,” Eckert said. “I love coming in every day and getting hugs and smiles that brighten my day.”

Superintendent Rick Thomas said, “We are losing a person who love kids and is great with them. We hate to see her go.”

Student Briar Rose said that Miss Shannon is fun. “She’s silly when she does the chubby.”

Many of the students mentioned their favorite thing about Miss Shannon was when she does the chubby, which they described as squishing her cheeks and talking silly.

Star loved that Miss Shannon worked at the front and Lillee said, “I love when she comes to my class.”

The tree dedicated in Miss Shannon’s honor was donated by Worley’s Nursery and the Bulldog Pups PTO.

Many parents, students, and teachers attended the party honoring Miss Shannon for her many years of service to the school.

