Top stories this week

Oklahoma to begin vaccinating remaining Phase 2 groups and begin Phase 3

Virus Outbreak (copy)

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Colby Fletcher holds a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Tulsa, Okla. Oklahoma officials this week pulled the plug on a plan to have the federal government help set up large-scale coronavirus vaccination sites. The problem is that the vaccines would have come from the stateâ€™s existing allocation, which already is not going far enough. Itâ€™s not just Oklahoma. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

Chief Hoskin signs into law ‘Cherokee Nation Park, Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Preserve Act of 2021’

WildlandLegislation2021jpg.jpg (copy)

March 1, 2021 Cherokee Nation Park & Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Reserve Act. (L-R front): Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. (L-R back): Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilors Daryl Legg and Janees Taylor, First Daughter Jasmine Hoskin, Tribal Councilors Mike Shambaugh and E.O. Smith, Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha, and Tribal Councilors Rex Jordan and Canaan Duncan.

City of Skiatook to hold election April 6 for City Council Wards 2 and 5

City of Skiatook sign

Cherokee Nation opens COVID-19 vaccines to public living within 14-county reservation area

Cherokee Nation Vaccine (copy)

Second-dose appointments may be scheduled at the time of the first shot, so patients should first follow whatever instructions given at that site.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

