Top Stories of 2021

COVID remained in the news headlines for the entirety of 2021, thanks in part to the Delta variant. The winter was harsh, with lots of cases in Oklahoma. Things did start to calm down in the spring for a bit, but then the Delta surge hit in July, with cases more than doubling. With vaccination rates still low, the variant filled Oklahoma hospitals and taxed healthcare resources.
COVID continues to surge in Oklahoma with the Omicron variant, and hospitals are at or near capacity in some areas. We expect COVID to continue to be in the news throughout 2022.
Skiatook and Sperry both have lost many amazing people to COVID-19. One story that had a big impact on the Skiatook community was the loss of high school art teacher Rudy Guara to COVID-19.
Superintendent Rick Thomas said: “Today was a sad day for faculty, staff and students after hearing yesterday that high school art teacher, Rudy Guara, had passed away. Rudy had been a teacher at the high school for the past four years. Mr. Guara was always so kind to faculty and students. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed sharing his love of art with his students. He enjoyed being a part of the SHS Staff and will be missed by everyone. “
Skiatook also mourned the loss of Kathy Garza, the founder of the Heaven Sent Food Pantry. Garza spent her life taking care of God’s children. Her efforts and support of the community earned her respect and admiration. She was an inspiration to so many and helped countless people and families. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, she passed away on one of the biggest days of the year for her ministry, when the Heaven Sent Food Pantry passes out Thanksgiving food.
Garza was posthumously named the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year. She also received that honor in 2018.
The top web story based on the highest number of clicks from 2021 goes to the amazing David John and his Nature Note on Velvet Ants. John is a Skiatook resident with great love and appreciation for nature. His Nature Notes are widely read, are interesting and informative, and always have great photos.
One of the best things about living here is the amazing people. Last week we highlighted three people who give so much to the Skiatook and Sperry communities.
Adam Green hosted fundraisers in 2021 that brought in thousands to support local veterans and an independent film about veterans who lost their lives in service to our country.
Adam Clement poured his heart, soul, and sweat into a building downtown, bringing it back to life and bringing in two amazing businesses.
Lloyd Inks gives back to the Sperry community in every way he can. He has also helped out those across the country affected by hurricanes and tornadoes.
On February 5, 2021, the Skiatook Police Department’s Chief Billy Wakefield, along with Animal Control Officer (ACO) Kirsten Williams, presented an award that was the first of its kind for the Police Department.
Dan Mowery was presented with Skiatook Police Department Citizens Appreciation Award for his heroism on January 19, 2021, saving an 8th grader and her dog from a pit bull attack. Mowery was bitten on the face during the attack. Isabella was bitten on the hand, and Holiday was bitten on the neck. Everyone recovered from their injuries.
Other residents of Skiatook and Sperry had great achievements in 2021.
Anna Woosley was named Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022. The Skiatook graduate won the competition in style, taking home all but one category award. She won the speech, horsemanship, appearance, congeniality, personality categories, and the Annie Oakley and Betty Baker awards. The Miss contestants vote on the Annie Oakley Award, and it is given to the contestant who is the most helpful chaperoning the Miss contestants throughout the week. The Betty Baker Award is given to the contestant with the highest overall interview scores.
Ginifer Ree has always been the type of person that inspires others. From earning her black belt in Taekwondo a few years ago to supporting others on their fitness journeys, she has always been a star to Skiatook, but in 2021 she took her talents to the big screen with a role in the feature-length film Alejandro, which was filmed in Tulsa, Owasso, and Rogers County.
Both towns also had some amazing sports achievements in 2021.
Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor won their 4th State wrestling title, becoming the second pair of teammates to complete the feat in the same year. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzlen won together in 2014. Only 40 Oklahoma wrestlers had won four state consecutive state individual titles previously. Hunter Hall also won the 2021 State wrestling title for his weight class.
Skiatook wrestler Brooklyn Maggard also made history competing in the first Women’s State Wrestling Tournament, placing fourth in the state.
It was also a great year for wrestling in Sperry. Seth Jackson and Brady Benham both won State wrestling titles, while Eli Benham placed 3rd.
The Sperry girls’ elementary wrestling club were also National Champions. The seven and under team competed at the prestigious Tulsa Nationals tournament held on January 14th through 16th under the coaching of Cody Williams and Nic Estrada. The tournament is known as the toughest in the world, with 2500 wrestlers from 47 states. They came away with a Champion and a runner-up.
Jarreth Ingram, a basketball player on the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschool (NOAH) team, helped lead the team to the NCHBC National Basketball Championship in 2021 along with Jacob Crow from Sperry and Conner Hill of Skiatook. Ingram has received a lot of attention for his abilities and was ranked #15 in the state by Prep Hoops. This past summer, Ingram played on the Adidas shoe circuit on Team Trae Young.
Two new businesses opened in Skiatook that got a lot of views on SkiatookJournal.com.
Ginny Forbes opened Balancing Poynt, an acupuncture studio. Her practice is unique in that she treats the whole body. She also offers herbs and teas to help improve many conditions.
Forbes said, “When you come in for a treatment, I will provide a safe atmosphere for healing, an attentive and listening ear, and the gentle, effective approach of providing therapy and care for my patients.”
Meats on Main opened in the building restored by Adam Clement. The old-fashioned deli still has a brick wall from the original building. The full-service deli offers old-fashioned deli sandwiches, beef pork and chicken from a local co-op in Arkansas, and a wide variety of cheeses. Sandwiches can be made to order or are premade, and customers can watch the meat and cheese being sliced behind the counter.
“Once you have a deli sandwich, you won’t want another hamburger,” said owner Linda Frazier.
Unfortunately, we also lost a great Skiatook business. In June, the Skiatook Auction held its final sale in June after 47 years after owner Richard Barnes retired. Barnes sold the building, but not the business.
“We had highs and lows, but the effort has been rewarding,” Barnes said. “You never know. I may get really bored in retirement and be back in a couple of years. Not in this building, but somewhere else.”