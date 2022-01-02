Top Stories of 2021

COVID remained in the news headlines for the entirety of 2021, thanks in part to the Delta variant. The winter was harsh, with lots of cases in Oklahoma. Things did start to calm down in the spring for a bit, but then the Delta surge hit in July, with cases more than doubling. With vaccination rates still low, the variant filled Oklahoma hospitals and taxed healthcare resources.

COVID continues to surge in Oklahoma with the Omicron variant, and hospitals are at or near capacity in some areas. We expect COVID to continue to be in the news throughout 2022.

Skiatook and Sperry both have lost many amazing people to COVID-19. One story that had a big impact on the Skiatook community was the loss of high school art teacher Rudy Guara to COVID-19.

Superintendent Rick Thomas said: “Today was a sad day for faculty, staff and students after hearing yesterday that high school art teacher, Rudy Guara, had passed away. Rudy had been a teacher at the high school for the past four years. Mr. Guara was always so kind to faculty and students. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed sharing his love of art with his students. He enjoyed being a part of the SHS Staff and will be missed by everyone. “