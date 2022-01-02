 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Stories of 2021
0 Comments

Top Stories of 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID remained in the news headlines for the entirety of 2021, thanks in part to the Delta variant. The winter was harsh, with lots of cases in Oklahoma. Things did start to calm down in the spring for a bit, but then the Delta surge hit in July, with cases more than doubling. With vaccination rates still low, the variant filled Oklahoma hospitals and taxed healthcare resources.

Saint Francis Covid cases

“As COVID-19 cases surged, healthcare workers were encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. They could see what people on the outside of the hospital couldn’t; waiting rooms were full, hallways of the emergency department filled with patients waiting for a room to open up, and meanwhile, the patients keep coming in. Watching this group of nurses swarm around a patient to provide care was inspiring to watch. I left not long after this picture was taken, but their work continued.” — John Clanton

COVID continues to surge in Oklahoma with the Omicron variant, and hospitals are at or near capacity in some areas. We expect COVID to continue to be in the news throughout 2022. 

Skiatook and Sperry both have lost many amazing people to COVID-19. One story that had a big impact on the Skiatook community was the loss of high school art teacher Rudy Guara to COVID-19. 

Superintendent Rick Thomas said: “Today was a sad day for faculty, staff and students after hearing yesterday that high school art teacher, Rudy Guara, had passed away. Rudy had been a teacher at the high school for the past four years. Mr. Guara was always so kind to faculty and students. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed sharing his love of art with his students. He enjoyed being a part of the SHS Staff and will be missed by everyone. “

Rudy Guara

The district reported Oct. 3 that Rudy Guara, an art teacher for four years at Skiatook High School, died with COVID-19.

Skiatook also mourned the loss of Kathy Garza, the founder of the Heaven Sent Food Pantry. Garza spent her life taking care of God’s children. Her efforts and support of the community earned her respect and admiration. She was an inspiration to so many and helped countless people and families. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, she passed away on one of the biggest days of the year for her ministry, when the Heaven Sent Food Pantry passes out Thanksgiving food. 

Garza was posthumously named the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year. She also received that honor in 2018.

Kathy Garza

Kathy Garza at the Thanksgiving food event in 2019

The top web story based on the highest number of clicks from 2021 goes to the amazing David John and his Nature Note on Velvet Ants. John is a Skiatook resident with great love and appreciation for nature. His Nature Notes are widely read, are interesting and informative, and always have great photos.

Velvet Ant, Female (001d).jpg

Female velvet ant

One of the best things about living here is the amazing people. Last week we highlighted three people who give so much to the Skiatook and Sperry communities. 

Adam Green hosted fundraisers in 2021 that brought in thousands to support local veterans and an independent film about veterans who lost their lives in service to our country.

Adam Green

Adam Green

Adam Clement poured his heart, soul, and sweat into a building downtown, bringing it back to life and bringing in two amazing businesses.

Adam Clement

Clement restored the building and saved a piece of Skiatook’s history.

Lloyd Inks gives back to the Sperry community in every way he can. He has also helped out those across the country affected by hurricanes and tornadoes.

Lloyd Inks

Managing Editor Lloyd Inks with his daughter Radley

On February 5, 2021, the Skiatook Police Department’s Chief Billy Wakefield, along with Animal Control Officer (ACO) Kirsten Williams, presented an award that was the first of its kind for the Police Department. 

Dan Mowery was presented with Skiatook Police Department Citizens Appreciation Award for his heroism on January 19, 2021, saving an 8th grader and her dog from a pit bull attack.  Mowery was bitten on the face during the attack. Isabella was bitten on the hand, and Holiday was bitten on the neck. Everyone recovered from their injuries.

Dan Mowery

Dan Mowrey was presented with Skiatook Police Department Citizens Appreciation Award for his bravery in saving Isabella and Holiday. Pictured are (left to right): ACO Kirsten Williams, Isabella Ausmus, Dan Mowrey and Chief Billy Wakefield.

Other residents of Skiatook and Sperry had great achievements in 2021. 

Anna Woosley was named Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022. The Skiatook graduate won the competition in style, taking home all but one category award. She won the speech, horsemanship, appearance, congeniality, personality categories, and the Annie Oakley and Betty Baker awards. The Miss contestants vote on the Annie Oakley Award, and it is given to the contestant who is the most helpful chaperoning the Miss contestants throughout the week. The Betty Baker Award is given to the contestant with the highest overall interview scores.

Anna Woosley

Anna Woosley won a saddle and a horse trailer as ACRA Queen.  SUBMITTED

Ginifer Ree has always been the type of person that inspires others. From earning her black belt in Taekwondo a few years ago to supporting others on their fitness journeys, she has always been a star to Skiatook, but in 2021 she took her talents to the big screen with a role in the feature-length film Alejandro, which was filmed in Tulsa, Owasso, and Rogers County.

Ginifer Ree

Ginifer Ree

Both towns also had some amazing sports achievements in 2021. 

Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor won their 4th State wrestling title, becoming the second pair of teammates to complete the feat in the same year. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzlen won together in 2014. Only 40 Oklahoma wrestlers had won four state consecutive state individual titles previously. Hunter Hall also won the 2021 State wrestling title for his weight class.

Cougar Andersen, Skiatook, 2021

Skiatook wrestlers Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor made history in 2021, winning four State Wrestling Championship titles each becoming the second pair of teammates to compete the feat in the same year. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzlen won together in 2014.

Andersen pinned Wagoner’s Witt Edwards to win at 170 and improved to 21-0.
Josh Taylor, Skiatook, 2021

Taylor defeated Cutter Sheets of Stilwell, 5-2, in the 138-pound final of the 4A East regional in Skiatook, improving to 22-0 this season.

Skiatook wrestler Brooklyn Maggard also made history competing in the first Women’s State Wrestling Tournament, placing fourth in the state.

Brooklyn Maggard

Maggard

It was also a great year for wrestling in Sperry. Seth Jackson and Brady Benham both won State wrestling titles, while Eli Benham placed 3rd.

3A/6A Wrestling State Championships

Comanche’s Kooper Doucet ties up with Sperry’s Seth Jackson during the OSSAA 3A/6A wrestling state championships at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Dual State Wrestling

Sperry’s Brady Benham wrestles Marlow’s Trey Southerland during Class 3A Dual State wrestling at Stride Bank Center in Enid, Oklahoma on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The Sperry girls’ elementary wrestling club were also National Champions. The seven and under team competed at the prestigious Tulsa Nationals tournament held on January 14th through 16th under the coaching of Cody Williams and Nic Estrada. The tournament is known as the toughest in the world, with 2500 wrestlers from 47 states. They came away with a Champion and a runner-up.

Sperry girls wrestling club

Presley and Kenzi with their coaches and dads, Cody Williams and Nic Estrada.

Jarreth Ingram, a basketball player on the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschool (NOAH) team, helped lead the team to the NCHBC National Basketball Championship in 2021 along with Jacob Crow from Sperry and Conner Hill of Skiatook. Ingram has received a lot of attention for his abilities and was ranked #15 in the state by Prep Hoops. This past summer, Ingram played on the Adidas shoe circuit on Team Trae Young.

WRea5r-w.jpeg (copy)

Jarreth Ingram

Two new businesses opened in Skiatook that got a lot of views on SkiatookJournal.com

Ginny Forbes opened Balancing Poynt, an acupuncture studio. Her practice is unique in that she treats the whole body. She also offers herbs and teas to help improve many conditions. 

Forbes said, “When you come in for a treatment, I will provide a safe atmosphere for healing, an attentive and listening ear, and the gentle, effective approach of providing therapy and care for my patients.”

IMG_0175.jpeg

Ginny Forbes is the owner and acupuncturist at Balancing Poynt.

Meats on Main opened in the building restored by Adam Clement. The old-fashioned deli still has a brick wall from the original building. The full-service deli offers old-fashioned deli sandwiches, beef pork and chicken from a local co-op in Arkansas, and a wide variety of cheeses. Sandwiches can be made to order or are premade, and customers can watch the meat and cheese being sliced behind the counter. 

“Once you have a deli sandwich, you won’t want another hamburger,” said owner Linda Frazier.

LAC_7212.jpeg

The Meats on Main crew.

Unfortunately, we also lost a great Skiatook business. In June, the Skiatook Auction held its final sale in June after 47 years after owner Richard Barnes retired. Barnes sold the building, but not the business. 

“We had highs and lows, but the effort has been rewarding,” Barnes said. “You never know. I may get really bored in retirement and be back in a couple of years. Not in this building, but somewhere else.”

211280386_4293997994019967_6259305812420649799_n.jpeg

Richard Barnes (right) is retiring and the Skiatook Auction has closed its final auction. Barnes plans to spend more time fishing in retirement.

We wish everyone a Happy New Year and hope that 2022 has great things in store for our communities and people.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd Inks: Giving Spirit
News

Lloyd Inks: Giving Spirit

Lloyd has demonstrated a sincere interest in community involvement and is always willing to go the extra mile. During the snowstorm in Februar…

+3
Adam Green: Supporting Veterans
News

Adam Green: Supporting Veterans

We at the VFW Post 7977 would like to nominate Adam Green (owner of Mac’s BBQ) for his great charity events throughout the year. His motivatio…

+4
Nature Note: Animal Lifespans
News

Nature Note: Animal Lifespans

Large animals live longer than small animals. For example, among rodents the lifespan of a beaver is 10-12 years. That of a mouse, 1-1½ years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert