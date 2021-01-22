 Skip to main content
Top stories from SkiatookJournal.com this week

Top stories from SkiatookJournal.com this week

Court Gavel

Osage County Court Records Jan. 11-15

Unemployment claims help Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has generally declined since peaking at 14.7% in April. Here, people wait in line to get into the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission office in Oklahoma City to get help with their unemployment claims this spring.

About 100,000 Oklahomans will see an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits

G3 Sports Cuts

Jeff Hartman cuts Randy Seratte’s hair at G3 Sports Cuts.

G3 Sports Cuts closed after accident, GoFundMe set up for donations

Cushing Team Champions.jpg

Cushing team champions

5A #2 Skiatook beats 3A #10 Salina, 64-6

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

