Top stories from SkiatookJournal.com this week

Top stories from SkiatookJournal.com this week

Skiatook vs. Ft. Gibson

Skiatook vs. Ft. Gibson

 Lindsey Chastain
Court Gavel

Osage County Court Records November 9-13

Skiatook vs. Ft. Gibson

It was all Alex Johnson all night on the field.

Red Johnson rushes for three scores as Skiatook advances to second round

CAMPUS

Nursing student Amanda Bryant puts her mask on before heading into class at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Skiatook City Council rejects proposed mask ordinance

Gallery: Skiatook vs. Ft. Gibson

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

