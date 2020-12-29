This was a tough year to pick the top sports stories. Every athlete deserves a standing ovation for their perseverance and positives attitudes in a year of sports plagued with reschedules and cancellations due to the pandemic.

Skiatook claimed its second dual state title in school history after rallying from a 25-3 deficit against the top-ranked Cardinals with six straight match wins for a 32-28 verdict. Not only was the win the second in the school’s history, but also the second in a row.