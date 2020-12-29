This was a tough year to pick the top sports stories. Every athlete deserves a standing ovation for their perseverance and positives attitudes in a year of sports plagued with reschedules and cancellations due to the pandemic.
Skiatook claimed its second dual state title in school history after rallying from a 25-3 deficit against the top-ranked Cardinals with six straight match wins for a 32-28 verdict. Not only was the win the second in the school’s history, but also the second in a row.
Cougar Anderson, Brody Gee, Richie Lee and Josh Taylor all brought home state championship wins for Skiatook High School. Eli Benham and Bryce Carter won state championships for Sperry High School. Both teams had an amazing wrestling season.
Lady Dawgs sweep up and win District 4A-8 titlePaige Castillo shut down Cleveland, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Skiatook Bulldogs Varsity to a 4-0 victory on Monday, September 28. The win finished off a perfect season for the Lady Dawgs with a 10-0 record and earned the team the District 4A-8 title.
“We’ve got the hardest working, funniest, most focused, and smartest group of girls in the state. I’m so happy for them and our community. We’ve shown everyone who we are today,” Coach Kevin Brown said.
Lady Dawgs win regionals by defeating CollinsvilleThe Lady Dawgs defeated Collinsville to become the regional champions in 2020.
With a 42-7 victory, the Skiatook Bulldogs (5-3, Fourth Overall in District 4A-3) secured a trip to the second round of the 2020 Playoffs by defeating the Fort Gibson Tigers (Fifth Overall in District 4A-4) at home on November 13.