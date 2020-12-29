 Skip to main content
This was a tough year to pick the top sports stories. Every athlete deserves a standing ovation for their perseverance and positives attitudes in a year of sports plagued with reschedules and cancellations due to the pandemic.

Dual state

Skiatook’s Josh Taylor wrestled Collinsville’s Drake Acklin during the OSSAA State Dual Championships on Feb. 15, 2020 at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, Oklahoma. Taylor defeated Acklin 3-2.

Skiatook wins 6 of final 7 matches to claim 5A dual state wrestling championship over Collinsville

Skiatook claimed its second dual state title in school history after rallying from a 25-3 deficit against the top-ranked Cardinals with six straight match wins for a 32-28 verdict. Not only was the win the second in the school’s history, but also the second in a row.

Skiatook state champion wrestlers

Skiatook’s State Champion Wrestlers (L-R) Brody Gee, Richie Lee, Josh Taylor and Cougar Andersen.
Sperry state wrestling champs

Sperry State Champion Wrestlers Eli Benham and Bryce Carter

Skiatook, Sperry wrestlers bring home six State Champion titles

Cougar Anderson, Brody Gee, Richie Lee and Josh Taylor all brought home state championship wins for Skiatook High School. Eli Benham and Bryce Carter won state championships for Sperry High School. Both teams had an amazing wrestling season.

Skiatook Varsity Softball 2020

Varsity Softball Back row L-R Molly Scivally, Cassidee Curtis, Trinity Sickler, Paige Castillo, Madi Drummond, Avery King, Bailey Henderson, Lanie Eller, Brynlee Frame, Dakota Rogers, Eleny Barrera, Abby Carruthers Front row L-R Mikayla Stacy, Ryleigh Lynn, Haylee Rooks, Rylee Anglen, Morgan Freeman, Autumn Armentor

Lady Dawgs sweep up and win District 4A-8 titlePaige Castillo shut down Cleveland, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Skiatook Bulldogs Varsity to a 4-0 victory on Monday, September 28. The win finished off a perfect season for the Lady Dawgs with a 10-0 record and earned the team the District 4A-8 title.

Sperry girls xcountry

Sperry girls cross country team

Sperry cross country heads to state!

“We’ve got the hardest working, funniest, most focused, and smartest group of girls in the state. I’m so happy for them and our community. We’ve shown everyone who we are today,” Coach Kevin Brown said.

Skiatook volleyball vs. Collinsville

The Skiatook volleyball team won a regional last week and heads to the Class 5A state tournament Monday.

Lady Dawgs win regionals by defeating CollinsvilleThe Lady Dawgs defeated Collinsville to become the regional champions in 2020.

Skiatook vs. Ft. Gibson

Alex Johnson celebrates after a long TD run.

Red Johnson rushes for three scores as Skiatook advances to second round

With a 42-7 victory, the Skiatook Bulldogs (5-3, Fourth Overall in District 4A-3) secured a trip to the second round of the 2020 Playoffs by defeating the Fort Gibson Tigers (Fifth Overall in District 4A-4) at home on November 13.

