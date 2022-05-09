Toasts and tributes: Skiatook Chamber hosts 2022 Annual Awards ceremony at Osage Casino

An evening full of toasts and tributes marked the celebration of Skiatook Chamber’s 2022 Annual Awards ceremony over the weekend.

The event, held at the Osage Casino & Hotel in Skiatook on Saturday, May 9, convened dozens of city and business leaders to commemorate another successful year of the organization.

“When tickets to this gala sold out months ago, we knew that it was going to be a huge event, and it was,” Skiatook Chamber Executive Director Sara Herren said. “It was incredible to see 200 people gather together, eat, drink and simply enjoy everyone’s company.”

Saturday’s banquet played host to an elegant dinner and a dessert auction and live auction, along with an awards presentation honoring those who have devoted the last year to exemplary service in the Skiatook community.

Mac’s Barbeque received the Chamber’s Investor of the Year Award, and both Skiatook Police and Fire departments earned the Citizen of the Year Award.

Additionally, the Skiatook Museum took home the Bus Bayouth Pioneer Award, which recognizes those who have made a lifetime investment in the well-being of Skiatook over a period of at least 25 years.

“The volunteers of the Skiatook Museum would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce for being honored,” museum officials said on Facebook. “It is the desire of each volunteer to preserve and share our rich history and it is inspiring when those efforts are recognized by the community.”

When asked what it means to see the Skiatook community come together for another year of celebration, Herren replied, “There have been a lot of changes in our organization over the last two years, and a sold-out awards gala and auction continues to show us that our members and businesses believe in us.

“The Chamber is a feeling of community, and Saturday was exactly that. It was nice that we were able to not only meet but exceed our fundraising goal … but it was better to share the fun night with everyone there.”

This year’s banquet was sponsored by Community Cable & Broadband, RCB Bank, Exchange Bank and US Mortgage Corporation.

More information can be found at skiatookchamber.com.