Title IV Parent Advisory Meeting October 4
Title IV Parent Advisory Meeting October 4

Title VI Indian Parent Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Monday October 4 2021 5:30 pm. The meeting time and location is listed below. This meeting is open to the public.

Meeting Time:

Monday October 4, 2021 5:30 pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4041750870?pwd=bzVtd1ZyL29KNXBTZ1FVL2gvSG84UT09

Meeting ID: 404 175 0870

Please email Jackie Ghazal at jghazal@skiatookschools.org for the passcode to join the Zoom meeting. In the email please provide the name and grade of your child/children.

