Title IV Parent Advisory Meeting October 4

Title VI Indian Parent Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Monday October 4 2021 5:30 pm. The meeting time and location is listed below. This meeting is open to the public.
Meeting Time:
Monday October 4, 2021 5:30 pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 404 175 0870
Please email Jackie Ghazal at jghazal@skiatookschools.org for the passcode to join the Zoom meeting. In the email please provide the name and grade of your child/children.
