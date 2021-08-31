 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Title I Schoolwide Plan Meetings & Title I Parent Meetings September 9th and 10th
0 Comments

Title I Schoolwide Plan Meetings & Title I Parent Meetings September 9th and 10th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Title I Schoolwide Plan and Parent Advisory Committee meetings will be held to review requirements, parental rights, activities, and expenditures under the Title I Schoolwide Programs. The meeting times are listed below. These meetings are open to the public, and will be held virtually through the Zoom platform.

Skiatook Public Schools

Please email Dr. Bush at mbush@skiatookschools.org for the passcode to join the Zoom Meeting. In the email please provide the name and grade of your child/children.

Thursday, September 9, 2021Marrs Elementary @ 9am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73585847280?pwd=bk1QdURiZU9ZSFR6eS9vc0ZUYzFnZz09

Meeting ID: 735 8584 7280

Skiatook Elementary @ 10:30am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78736903912?pwd=YUdNaDlnT0hJT242M2pLZE93bnR4UT09

Meeting ID: 787 3690 3912

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary @ 1pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71432077518?pwd=NHcwVFU3MFo1Z2JBd2xBUnJqTENUQT09

Meeting ID: 714 3207 7518

Friday, September 10, 2021Newman Middle School @ 9am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76339761632?pwd=bTFhWHdhV1VUUU1CT2ptRDU4Tm1GZz09

Meeting ID: 763 3976 1632

Skiatook High School @ 10:30am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77655835726?pwd=alJlY09JbEJycFQ5YVhRZ2JTQzYxZz09

Meeting ID: 776 5583 5726

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Nature Note: Mourning Dove Young
News

Nature Note: Mourning Dove Young

  • Updated

Mourning doves lay just two eggs. The reason for this is the kind of food the parents give the babies. Parents feed the young what is referred…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News