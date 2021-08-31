Title I Schoolwide Plan Meetings & Title I Parent Meetings September 9th and 10th

Title I Schoolwide Plan and Parent Advisory Committee meetings will be held to review requirements, parental rights, activities, and expenditures under the Title I Schoolwide Programs. The meeting times are listed below. These meetings are open to the public, and will be held virtually through the Zoom platform.
Skiatook Public Schools
Please email Dr. Bush at mbush@skiatookschools.org for the passcode to join the Zoom Meeting. In the email please provide the name and grade of your child/children.
Thursday, September 9, 2021Marrs Elementary @ 9am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 735 8584 7280
Skiatook Elementary @ 10:30am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 787 3690 3912
Skiatook Intermediate Elementary @ 1pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 714 3207 7518
Friday, September 10, 2021Newman Middle School @ 9am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 763 3976 1632
Skiatook High School @ 10:30am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 776 5583 5726