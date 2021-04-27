Title 1 Schoolwide Review and Parent Advisory Meetings to be Held for Skiatook Schools

Title I Schoolwide Review and Parent Advisory Committee meetings will be held to review requirements, parental rights, activities, and expenditures under the Title I Schoolwide Programs. The meeting times are listed below. These meetings are open to the public, and will be held virtually through the Zoom platform.
Skiatook Public Schools
Title I Schoolwide Review & Parent Meeting
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Marrs Elementary @ 1:30pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 731 7996 9920 Passcode: 60127pDn0O
Skiatook Elementary @ 8:30am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 725 0890 6533 Passcode: 2FqzgvI9lA
Skiatook Intermediate Elementary @ 10:30am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 724 9322 9518 Passcode: 3A7PYkjs68
Newman Middle School @ 9:30am
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 775 8231 3088 Passcode: TZ0T42rni8
Skiatook High School @ 12:30pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 718 4886 2762 Passcode: B27izEvs17