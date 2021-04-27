 Skip to main content
Title 1 Schoolwide Review and Parent Advisory Meetings to be Held for Skiatook Schools
Title 1 Schoolwide Review and Parent Advisory Meetings to be Held for Skiatook Schools

Title I Schoolwide Review and Parent Advisory Committee meetings will be held to review requirements, parental rights, activities, and expenditures under the Title I Schoolwide Programs.  The meeting times are listed below.  These meetings are open to the public, and will be held virtually through the Zoom platform.

 

Skiatook Public Schools

Title I Schoolwide Review &  Parent Meeting

 

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Marrs Elementary @ 1:30pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73179969920?pwd=eUY1ci9Xa0ZkcGNQVEhSeVNQbXluUT09

Meeting ID: 731 7996 9920 Passcode: 60127pDn0O

 

Skiatook Elementary @ 8:30am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72508906533?pwd=UFB2MCs4VUtJK3ZFSnQzUlRCdW5CUT09

Meeting ID: 725 0890 6533 Passcode: 2FqzgvI9lA

 

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary @ 10:30am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72493229518?pwd=V2QvTWp5SURQeDZVSkdtU1dFUndGQT09

Meeting ID: 724 9322 9518 Passcode: 3A7PYkjs68

 

Newman Middle School @ 9:30am

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77582313088?pwd=eGtrNzZKYUg4S2VxSFI1cDU3N3FqQT09

Meeting ID: 775 8231 3088 Passcode: TZ0T42rni8

 

Skiatook High School @ 12:30pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71848862762?pwd=RXhhTWY2N05YWjEwL2dyQUVKTjhJdz09

Meeting ID: 718 4886 2762 Passcode: B27izEvs17

