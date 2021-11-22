Tips homeowners can use to prep landscapes for winter

As the weather cools down, homeowners are likely giving their lawnmowers a bit of a reprieve from summer activity, but don’t put that machine away for the season quite yet.

Casey Hentges, host of Oklahoma State University Agriculture’s award-winning television show Oklahoma Gardening, offers some helpful tips for homeowners for preparing their lawns for winter.

“There are a few things that people should be doing with their lawns and landscapes now to keep them healthy, so they’ll look great next spring,” Hentges said.

Lower the lawnmower deck to about 2.5 inches for that final mowing of warm-season grasses. This gives the lawn a tidy look over the winter.

Rake leaves off cool-season lawns to maintain a strong, healthy stand of turf.

Young tree trunks with immature bark should be wrapped to prevent southwest injury.