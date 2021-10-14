TikTok challenges encourage vandalism to schools

On TikTok, a popular video based social media platform, a series of monthly challenges appeared that encourage destructive behavior at schools.
Skiatook School Superintendent Rick Thomas wrote in a letter to parents, “Many schools across the country have experienced vandalism and theft as a result of this challenge, and - unfortunately - our district has not been immune to the problem..”
Thomas went on to state that the challenges may continue and even escalate according to media reports received by the school district.
The challenges began with the “devious licks” challenge, which encouraged students to steal something from the school. According to one student, there have been several items stolen from SHS including bathroom faucets and that there was inappropriate graffiti spray painted at Newman Middle School.
The student said, “It’s really not funny. Entire bathrooms have been closed because we can’t use them anymore due to things missing.”
A list has circulated online that includes a list of monthly challenges. The student who spoke with us confirmed that they were familiar with some of the challenges listed.
The list includes a challenge for each month through July of next year.
September: Vandalize school bathrooms
October: Smack a staff member
November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school
December: Deck the halls and show your balls
January: Jab a breast
February: Mess up school signs
March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria
April: “Grab some eggz” (another stealing challenge)
May: Ditch day
June: Flip off in the front office
July: Spray a neighbor’s fence
Thomas encourages all parents to talk with students about the seriousness of participation in or encouragement of these challenges. He also stated that student’s caught violating school policy and/or the law will be held appropriately accountable for their actions.
Thomas said, “There is nothing more important than the well-being of our students and staff. By working together, we can continue to provide all students with a safe, productive and welcoming place to learn.”