TikTok challenges encourage vandalism to schools

On TikTok, a popular video based social media platform, a series of monthly challenges appeared that encourage destructive behavior at schools.

Skiatook School Superintendent Rick Thomas wrote in a letter to parents, “Many schools across the country have experienced vandalism and theft as a result of this challenge, and - unfortunately - our district has not been immune to the problem..”

Thomas went on to state that the challenges may continue and even escalate according to media reports received by the school district.

The challenges began with the “devious licks” challenge, which encouraged students to steal something from the school. According to one student, there have been several items stolen from SHS including bathroom faucets and that there was inappropriate graffiti spray painted at Newman Middle School.

The student said, “It’s really not funny. Entire bathrooms have been closed because we can’t use them anymore due to things missing.”

A list has circulated online that includes a list of monthly challenges. The student who spoke with us confirmed that they were familiar with some of the challenges listed.

The list includes a challenge for each month through July of next year.