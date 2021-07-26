Tia Edwards heads to second Paralympic Games

Tia Edwards is headed to her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The Gold Medal winner will compete as part of the US Paralympic Sitting Volleyball Team. Women’s sitting volleyball was introduced to the Paralympics in 2004 in Athens, where team USA came away with the bronze medal. In 2008 and 2012, the team won silver medals. In 2016, Edwards and her teammates defeated China to bring home gold from Rio.
“It was amazing, undescribable,” Edwards said. “It was just such an amazing feeling and an honor to represent the USA and wear that on my chest.”
In 2016, I asked Edwards what was next for her after winning gold. Without missing a beat, she responded, “Tokyo,” and has remained dedicated to the sport for the last four years.
But the highly competitive athlete knows this year’s Paralympics has a host of new challenges. The team has landed in the death pool with China and Russia, which means that one of the top three teams in the world will not medal in Tokyo.
“It is a lot of pressure,” Edwards said, “but the whole team is at a place where they are physically ready and focused on winning. We are ready to go compete.”
The team began preparing for Tokyo almost immediately after Rio, but the pandemic halted their practices for almost a year. The team resumed practices last fall with extra safety precautions, including wearing masks during all practices and games. Edwards says the team plans to play in masks during the Paralympic games as well.
Edwards was born with a congenital defect and is missing her left hand, but that hasn’t slowed her down a bit. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” Edwards said.
According to the official Team USA webpage, “Paralympic volleyball follows the same rules as its non-disabled counterpart with a few modifications to accommodate the various disabilities. In sitting volleyball, the net is about 3.5 feet high, and the court is 10 x 6 meters with a two-meter attack line. Players are allowed to block serves, but one “cheek” must be in contact with the floor whenever they make contact with the ball.”
Edwards said the most challenging thing about sitting volleyball is movement.
“You can’t lift your butt. You can’t crawl. It takes a lot of practice just to get the movement down,” Edwards said. “You have to move first, then get to the ball. No matter how athletic you are, moving is the hardest thing to do. If you can’t move, you can’t play.”
While not everyone on the team has the full use of both legs, both Edwards and her setter do, which she says results in getting tangled up on the court sometimes.
“I go in hot,” Edwards said. “So, I have to make adjustments sometimes. We bump knees a lot.”
Edwards’ journey to gold started when she was in 7th grade and joined the Skiatook volleyball team. She played in competitive leagues and spent all summer playing volleyball. In 2008 Edwards was invited to attend a camp with Team USA at just 14 years old. She eventually moved to Edmond to train with the team.
Edwards attributes her success to the effort she puts into the sport she loves. “I work until I get where I want to be,” she said.
The team leaves for Tokyo on August 15th and will quarantine for five days before being allowed into the Olympic Village. The Opening Ceremony for the Paralympic Games will be held on August 24, 2021.