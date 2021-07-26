Tia Edwards heads to second Paralympic Games

Edwards was born with a congenital defect and is missing her left hand, but that hasn’t slowed her down a bit. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” Edwards said.

According to the official Team USA webpage, “Paralympic volleyball follows the same rules as its non-disabled counterpart with a few modifications to accommodate the various disabilities. In sitting volleyball, the net is about 3.5 feet high, and the court is 10 x 6 meters with a two-meter attack line. Players are allowed to block serves, but one “cheek” must be in contact with the floor whenever they make contact with the ball.”

Edwards said the most challenging thing about sitting volleyball is movement.

“You can’t lift your butt. You can’t crawl. It takes a lot of practice just to get the movement down,” Edwards said. “You have to move first, then get to the ball. No matter how athletic you are, moving is the hardest thing to do. If you can’t move, you can’t play.”

While not everyone on the team has the full use of both legs, both Edwards and her setter do, which she says results in getting tangled up on the court sometimes.

“I go in hot,” Edwards said. “So, I have to make adjustments sometimes. We bump knees a lot.”