Three Skiatook students named to Harding University’s dean’s list

Harding University
Courtesy Harding University

Harding University announced its dean’s list recipients for the fall 2022 semester.

Three Skiatook students — Jaxon Ward, a sophomore studying sports analytics; Baylor Ward, a sophomore studying sports analytics; and Taylor Hill, a senior studying social work — were all named to the list.

They were among more than 1,200 HU students who achieved the prestigious honor.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.

