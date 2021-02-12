 Skip to main content
This week's most popular stories

Dan Mowrey

Dan Mowrey was presented with Skiatook Police Department Citizens Appreciation Award for his bravery in saving Isabella and Holiday. Pictured are (left to right): ACO Kirsten Williams, Isabella Ausmus, Dan Mowrey and Chief Billy Wakefield.

Local man saves teenager and dog from pit bull attack

Blood Donation (copy)

Both the Oklahoma Blood Institute and the American Red Cross in Tulsa are in desperate need of blood donations. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

This is Not a Drill: Oklahoma Blood Institute in Emergency Need for Blood Donations

Lady Dawgs vs. Grove

Molly Burch

Lady Dawgs fall to Grove 39-11

Can you mix vaccines? UK trial aims to find out (copy)

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive-up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.

Getting the COVID Vaccine

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

