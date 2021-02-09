This is Not a Drill: Oklahoma Blood Institute in Emergency Need for Blood Donations Sustained winter weather and ongoing COVID challenges

Sustained winter weather has drained a blood supply already strained from COVID-related cancellations and closures. As a result, Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing an emergency need for blood donations of all types.

"A single day of winter weather is manageable. More than a week of sustained winter weather is devastating to the blood supply," said Dr.

John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "We need eligible donors to donate immediately in order to ensure blood is on the shelves for Oklahomans who need it."

Due to winter weather, donations have been dramatically reduced, during a time when blood drives are already struggling with consistent collections due to COVID-related cancellations.

Blood has no substitute and is perishable, with a shelf life of just 42 days. Blood supplies must be constantly replenished. The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the blood to the state, requiring

1,200 donors each day to keep a healthy supply of blood on the shelf.