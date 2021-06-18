Third Thursday in the Park
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grand River Dam Authority is reporting the presence of a blue green algae (BGA) bloom in the Horse Creek arm of Grand Lake. Water quality …
- Updated
Jacob Crow has earned his Eagle Scout Award.
The Skiatook Lake Angler’s began their annual bass fishing tournament in February. The tournament consists of six qualifying events plus a cha…
- Updated
Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physic…
- Updated
Sperry High School Wrestling coach Robert Park recently received the “Lifetime Service to Wrestling” Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
- Updated
Skiatook Public School and Electronic Synergy Foundation are hosting an electronics recycling event in the Skiatook High School parking lot on…
- Updated
"Have you seen Leo yet?" That was overheard Monday when people gathered in Pawhuska to catch a glimpse of a Martine Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Spoiler alert: Leo was seen.
- Updated
Kestrels are found on all continents except Antarctica. The American kestrel, also called a sparrow hawk, occurs in both North and South Ameri…
- Updated
A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,452 stude…