The City of Skiatook has partnered with Green Teens Recycling to offer curbside recycling

"Many Skiatook city councilors have stated that recycling issues were the number one issue brought to them by Skiatook residents, so finding a solution was a top priority," said City Manager Brad White. "The city had been looking into different recycling options since removing the rented recycling dumpsters back in early 2020 due to misuse and we feel like this is the best option at this time. Curbside recycling has never been offered in Skiatook and we hope our residents find it both convenient and helpful."