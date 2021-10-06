 Skip to main content
The City of Skiatook has partnered with Green Teens Recycling to offer curbside recycling
Green Teens Recycling
The City Of Skiatook announced a new partnership this last week with Green Teens Recycling, a family and veteran owned curbside recycling company based in Owasso, to offer curbside recycling in Skiatook.

The company offers curbside recycling for paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum, and small electronics. A separate glass service is also available. Green Teens does not require sorting before pickup. The company also offers junk removal services and commercial recycling services.

"Many Skiatook city councilors have stated that recycling issues were the number one issue brought to them by Skiatook residents, so finding a solution was a top priority," said City Manager Brad White. "The city had been looking into different recycling options since removing the rented recycling dumpsters back in early 2020 due to misuse and we feel like this is the best option at this time.  Curbside recycling has never been offered in Skiatook and we hope our residents find it both convenient and helpful."

In order to add Skiatook to their route, Green Teens requires 50 households to sign up. to preregister, visit owassorecycling.com/. Prices begin at $25 for bi-monthly pickup and includes two 45-gallon trash cans to deposit recyclables.

