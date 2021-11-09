 Skip to main content
The Chubby Cactus join the Skiatook Chamber
The Chubby Cactus join the Skiatook Chamber

The Chubby Cactus

The Chubby Cactus joined the Skiatook Chamber.

The Chubby Cactus, located at 121 S. Price Ave. has joined the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce. The Chubby Cactus Flower Co is a premier florist that handcrafts custom flower bouquets and offers fresh flower delivery in Hominy, OK.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

