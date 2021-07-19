THD's Mosquito Surveillance Program Detects Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)

Wearing long sleeves and long pants that are loose-fitting and made of light colors.

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to dump and drain and to use repellents.

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

To place a complaint about mosquitoes in your area or to report standing or stagnant water in your area, please call 918-582-9355 or submit an online environmental complaint form on the Tulsa Health Department website at www.tulsa-health.org. Making a report does not guarantee immediate action but provides the vector control team data to determine locations for traps. Trapping and testing will continue until the numbers of mosquitoes subside in the fall months.

"It is very important that community members do their part to dump standing water, to prevent mosquitoes from having breeding sites available to them. Standing water can occur in several places such as bird baths, toys, kiddie pools, trash cans, buckets, inverted grill lids, planters, bowls, etc,” said Dixon. “Our department is here as a resource if you would like help inspecting your property for possible mosquito breeding locations.”