'That's the tragedy of this': Sick people not getting optimum care while COVID ravages Oklahoma hospitals

Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a downward trajectory for about a month now but not enough to lift some limitations on levels of care available — especially in intensive-care units.

Statewide, the number of COVID inpatients has dropped 35% since the delta variant surge’s peak average of 1,607 in late August to 1,040 reported Tuesday. COVID patients in ICUs have gone from 448 to 324 — a decrease of 28%.

However, Gary Raskob, chair of the Oklahoma City-County Board of Health, said Tuesday that clinicians obviously have had to raise the threshold criteria to place a person in an ICU.

They prioritize which of the patients who need that high level of care actually get an ICU bed, Raskob said.

Some people are suffering in an over-stressed system because of the unwillingness of others to follow prevention strategies such as vaccination and masking, he said.

“So there’s probably a lineup of people who need to go to ICU but, again, the sickest are prioritized if you have only a certain number (of staffed beds),” Raskob said. “That’s the tragedy of this — if we do better at mitigating and preventing, we don’t have really sick people not getting optimum care.”