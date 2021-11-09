Team Steven wins Rotary's Sasquach Shootout

This fall’s Sasquatch Shootout held by the Skiatook Rotary Club was one of the most competitive team events ever held by Skiatook Rotary. The Sasquach Shootout is one fundraiser Skiatook Rotary hosts to raise funds to accomplish its service goals. The shootout was held at Longshot Ranch.

Skiatook Rotary President, Toni Cornelius led her team to first place with only a two point margin over the Capitol Steel team placing 2nd. The Skiatook Police Department placed third.

The International Rotary Club is made up of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.

The Skiatook Rotary Club is part of this international organization. Skiatook Rotary Club helps to eradicate polio internationally, provides scholarships for Skiatook students, provides medical equipment, access to clean water, gives dictionaries to all local 3rd graders, participates in the Skiatook Christmas tree, and more.

Toni Cornelius, Skiatook Rotary President, said, “We appreciate everyone who came out to support Skiatook Rotary Club.”

The next Sasquach Shootout will be held in April.