Taylor Hill of Skiatook named to Harding University Dean's list
Taylor Hill of Skiatook named to Harding University Dean's list

Harding University
aylor Hill, a Junior social work major, is among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.

