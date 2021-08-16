Talyn Sherman earns distinction at Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2021. Talyn J. Sherman of Skiatook was named to the dean's honor roll.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 15,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.