 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talyn Sherman earns distinction at Wichita State University
0 Comments

Talyn Sherman earns distinction at Wichita State University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2021. Talyn J. Sherman of Skiatook was named to the dean's honor roll.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 15,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

  • Updated

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.

Real ID Megacenter opens in Tulsa
News

Real ID Megacenter opens in Tulsa

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety opened the Tulsa megacenter today to help meet the driver’s license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News