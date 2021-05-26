Tallgrass Bluegrass Festival moved to October 15-16

When the Tallgrass Music Festival opens for its 17th year, it will feature some fan favorites as well as some new faces. The festival has been moved from the first weekend in June to October 15-16 in 2021.

The event was moved this year by an unanimous board vote due to COVID concerns and the cooler weather in October. The festival was held in October 2020 due to the pandemic, and visitors expressed enjoying the change because of the cooler weather.

The festival grounds are located behind the Skiatook Sports Complex on W. 133rd St. N.

Returning from previous festivals is The Baker Family. From the youngest up to Mom, this group has amassed a trophy case full of awards for their musicianship, including their appearance on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. The family was named the 2016 ICGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year. They regularly rate as a fan favorite on festival surveys.