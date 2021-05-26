Tallgrass Bluegrass Festival moved to October 15-16

When the Tallgrass Music Festival opens for its 17th year, it will feature some fan favorites as well as some new faces. The festival has been moved from the first weekend in June to October 15-16 in 2021.
The event was moved this year by an unanimous board vote due to COVID concerns and the cooler weather in October. The festival was held in October 2020 due to the pandemic, and visitors expressed enjoying the change because of the cooler weather.
The festival grounds are located behind the Skiatook Sports Complex on W. 133rd St. N.
Returning from previous festivals is The Baker Family. From the youngest up to Mom, this group has amassed a trophy case full of awards for their musicianship, including their appearance on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. The family was named the 2016 ICGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year. They regularly rate as a fan favorite on festival surveys.
Also returning this year is SpringStreet, who got their start in 1990 when founding members, Mike Williams and Steve Carroll, went to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, to see “the father of bluegrass music,” Bill Monroe, perform. The street next to the auditorium was named Spring Street, and so they simply chose that name. Twenty years later, the band has developed their sound with a combination of bluegrass, gospel, folk, country, and even some classic rock ‘n’ roll from time to time.
Rounding out the festival’s bands are Cliff Top and The Roving Gamblers.
Walter Shook, lead singer and guitar, started the Roving Gambler Band over 30 years ago with a group of friends devoted to the idea that Bluegrass Music should be fun! The infectious laughter and great music, often spills over into audience participation and we love it!
Steve Florey plays Mandolin and is the director for the band, tending to bookings and band appointments. Tony Talley plays Dobro for the group and sings baritone. He has a history of picking with great musicians and it shows. Christine Talley plays Bass and brings a light to the band with her singing abilities. Adam Hardcastle is a Banjo player with class, and he often has a cool beard. Tim Case is a Guitar picker extraordinaire and rounds out some of the best musicians to ever put on a Roving Gambler Band show.
Route 3 will be joining the line-up this year. The band won Bluegrass Artist of the Year at the 2020 Arkansas Country Music Awards. The group has been playing together for 15 years.
Camping sites are available for RV and tent camping. To keep up with festival news, camping options and festival location visit the festival’s Facebook site.
