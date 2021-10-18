Tallgrass Bluegrass Festival has another fantastic year

Visitors enjoyed the beautiful weather and toe-tapping sounds from The Baker Family, SpringStreet, Roving Gamblers, and Route 3. All of the bands had incredible talent and keep toes tapping and hands clapping.

“This was the 17th year for the Tallgrass Music Festival and is growing every year in popularity among the bluegrass crowd,” Nunley said. “The event brings people to Skiatook to see their favorite bands and we hope to keep the festival going for a long time.”