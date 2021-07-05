Tai Chi for Better Balance Classes on Virtual

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide Tai Chi for Better Balance for beginners. Classes will begin on ZOOM on internet free for classes. Classes began on Thursday, July 6, 2021 at 9:00 am and will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays through September 23, 2021.

Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of Tai Chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance, and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body, and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.

Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.

These services funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through health promotion grant from EODD Area Agency on Aging and DHS Aging Services to Rural Health Projects.

Classes will be held on the ZOOM Virtual Platform. Registration is required for a class. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Please call 918-660-3171 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.