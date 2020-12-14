Supermarket savior: Puff pastry makes the holidays simply sweet

Grab a box or two of frozen puff pastry the next time you’re at the supermarket, and you will be prepared for anything the holiday throws at you. Appetizers, sweets and even breakfast can come from a little cardboard box and a few pantry ingredients.
Think of puff pastry as a blank canvas. Each sheet consists of many delicate layers, each one essential to creating the supremely light, airy texture typical of puff pastry — it is made with the same essential ingredients as pie pastry (butter and flour, specifically), but instead, the dough is folded multiple times to create dozens of layers. When baked, the steam produced from the hot butter makes the layers rise, creating the “puff.”
These four treats can be whipped up in a matter of minutes with, save for the wheel of brie, a few pantry ingredients you probably have on hand. With this supermarket savior, the holidays, or any day, is sure to be sweet.
Baked brie en croûte
Serves 6 to 8
Keep a jar of your favorite jam or preserves in the pantry and a box of puff pastry in the fridge and all that’s needed for a perfect party plate is a small wheel of your favorite brie or Camembert cheese. I like to top it with cherry preserves or savory fig and onion jam.
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed but still cold
1 (8-ounce) wheel of brie or Camembert
¼ cup jam, jelly, preserves, chutney or other condiment
1 egg, beaten
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees with a rack in the center. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the puff pastry to a square twice the size of the brie. Set the cheese in the center. Spread a thin layer of jam or jelly on the top of the cheese.
2. Fold the pastry up and over it, pressing the dough together at the top and along the seams. Gather the dough at the top and tie it with a piece of twine to secure it. Carefully transfer the cheese to a lined baking sheet. Whisk an egg together until fluffy and lightly brush it all over the dough.
4. Bake brie until the pastry is puffed and golden, about 20 minutes. Let the cheese cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a serving plate. Serve with crackers and dig in immediately.
Puffles
Makes 8 waffles
Will-it-waffle is a frequent question asked at our house. It turns out, puff pastry will waffle. And a one-ingredient breakfast pastry isn’t a bad thing.
1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
Butter, jam, preserves, syrup or other toppings
Cooking spray
1. Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions. Lightly coat with cooking spray.
2. Line a cutting board with parchment paper. Unfold puff pastry onto a cutting board. Cut each sheet into four squares, trimming if necessary to fit in the waffle iron, to make eight waffles.
3. Place one puff pastry square in the preheated waffle iron; cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining puff pastry squares. Serve immediately, with desired toppings.
Cinnamon snails
Makes 4 dozen
These sweet treats are similar to palmiers (also called elephant ears) but are rolled into a snail-like spiral instead. Puff pastry, cinnamon and sugar are all that is required, and the result is divine.
1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
½ cup sugar, plus more for rolling
One tablespoon ground cinnamon
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray or line with a sheet of parchment paper.
2. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle both sides of the dough with half of the cinnamon mixture and roll it to an even rectangle, sprinkling with additional sugar as needed to prevent the dough from sticking. Repeat with the remaining rectangle. Sprinkle any remaining sugar mixture over pastry sheets.
3. Roll up the dough from the long edge into a log with the seam underneath. Slice each log into 24 thin slices. Place the pieces on the prepared baking sheet.
4. Bake until the sugar has melted on the bottom, about 8 minutes. Turn each spiral over and bake for 5 minutes more. Cool on baking sheets.
Nutella croissants
Makes 12
These three-ingredient beauties can be whipped up on a moment’s notice for an impromptu breakfast or dessert. For a savory treat, swap out the Nutella for your favorite store-bought pesto and give each triangle a good smear, as well as a showering of finely grated Parmesan cheese, before rolling and baking as below.
1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
¾ cup Nutella or other hazelnut-chocolate spread
1 egg
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with cooking spray.
2. Sprinkle a work surface lightly with flour, then unfold a puff pastry sheet so that it is flat. Gently roll out the puff pastry with a rolling pin until it is smooth and even. Use a sharp knife to cut the puff pastry along the three folding lines into thirds. Then cut each long rectangle into two long triangles, making six skinny triangles.
3. Place 1 scant tablespoon of Nutella on the wide end of the triangle and use a spoon to spread it out just a bit over the triangle, leaving a ½-inch border on the edges. Beginning with the wide end of the triangle, roll the dough up into a croissant shape. Place on a baking sheet and turn in the dough’s edges slightly to make a slight “U” croissant shape. Repeat with the remaining five triangles. Then repeat with the second sheet of puff pastry and remaining Nutella.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water until combined. Brush the egg mixture onto the top of each croissant. Bake until the croissants are golden and flaky, 20-25 minutes. Serve immediately or cool and store in a sealed container for up to 3 days.
