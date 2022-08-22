Summer shoreline tradition: Beachgoers enjoy 2022 Bobber Drop at Skiatook Lake

Beachgoers at Skiatook Lake encountered heavy winds and waves over the weekend — at least momentarily — thanks to the swift rush of a summer tradition.

A low-flying helicopter made its way over the shorelines of Tall Chief Cove as part of CrossTimbers Marina’s 2022 Bobber Drop on Saturday.

The annual event brought numerous locals together to watch the chopper drop hundreds of fishing bobbers into the water and then collect them all for different prizes.

Tyler and Shanelle Smith, for example, traded in a handful of bobbers that their 6-year-old son, Kylan, collected during their first visit to the coastline drop.

“I thought it was a good time,” Tyler said. “Good for the kids and good for the community.”

Shanelle added, “It was super fun; the kids loved it; we’ll definitely come back next year.”

Kylan, who left mesmerized by the display, echoed his parents’ sentiments: “I thought it was awesome because the helicopter was flying over my head.”

CrossTimbers Marina teamed up with GUTS Church Skiatook to host the fourth-annual event, which played host to free hotdogs and beverages, along with fun games and inflatables.

The prizes included toys for the children and gift cards for the adults, sponsored by about 100 businesses across the Skiatook, Owasso, Collinsville and Tulsa communities. One lucky person won a Hasty Bake charcoal grill.

“It’s just trying to get people to come out and enjoy the beach … especially trying to bring the kids out,” CrossTimbers Marina owner Hank Spencer said. “They really like those bobbers dropped out … and chasing after them, so it’s just a fun thing for the whole family.”

Tonya Morgan, GUTS campus host, added, “It’s a community outreach, a family lake day to come out and have some fun. This is a great time to just have a big end-of-summer blowout.”

Sisters-in-law Courtney and Rachel Hamilton, who were both on site but unaware of the Bobber Drop, were pleasantly surprised when the chopper showed up.

“It was the right place and right time,” Courtney said. “It was fun; it was amazing. We got a cooler full of bobbers.”

Rachel added, “Super fun … the bobbers were just an extra that we were not prepared for but we’re excited about.”