Summer Fun Starts with Blood Donation
Summer Fun Starts with Blood Donation

Oklahoma Blood Institute is kickstarting summer fun for local blood donors with a boat and grill giveaway, a promotion aimed at bolstering lagging donations during a time when donations are typically low.

Donors who give blood in at the Skiatook Community Blood Drive Wednesday, May 26th, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church Skiatook, 940 W. Oak Street will be entered for a chance to win a brand-new Ranger RT178 bass boat. In addition, one lucky donor each week will win a brand-new Traeger grill. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.

 

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “We’re excited to add this promotion to reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.” 

Donations remain at lower-than-desired levels, which challenges Oklahoma Blood Institute’s ability to maintain a strong and healthy blood supply. Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the blood supply to the state.

Donors who give during this promotion will also receive their choice of tickets to summer partners: one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, one ticket to Frontier City or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save the lives of up to three local patients. Donors can make their appointment to give at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

