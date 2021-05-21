Students beat teachers in high school reading challenge

Skiatook High School hosted a reading challenge between the students and the teachers. The challenge ran from January through May. The students beat the teachers by reading five more books.
"I can't deny that I wasn't a little bit happy the kids beat us. It just shows how strong the students' love for reading is," said English teacher Leah Hoy. "Only five books difference is pretty amazing."
The students read 228 books versus the teachers, who read 223 books. A bulletin board displayed reading slips of each book read, and the last-ditch effort in May for each side to beat the other resulted in many more slips being added to the board.
"I started the challenge to encourage those of us who already loved to read, to read even more. I thought it would be neat to display the titles and genres of the book, so teachers and students were able to get recommendations from one other," Hoy said.
The top three readers were:
Aidan Shelton - 25 books
Amber Knieriem - 20 books
Justin DeSpain - 19 books
English teacher Courtney Boggs said her favorite book of the challenge was Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman.
"I love to read and had actually committed to reading more as one of my New Year's resolutions. But, nothing kicks me into gear like a healthy competition and maybe some peer pressure from my friends," Boggs said. "While I do love reading, this challenge has compelled me to make better choices. For example, I read before I go to bed at night instead of scrolling through social media on my phone. My screen time has gone down significantly, and I've read some really good books! It's a win-win situation that I hope will continue past this challenge."
Top reader and ninth-grader Aiden Shelton said he was already a voracious reader before the challenge. His favorite book was The Han Solo Adventures by Brian Daley. He enjoyed how well written the characters were and how the dialogue between the character felt. Shelton said he has committed to reading for two hours each night.
Twelfth grader Deborah Burgess joined the reading challenge because she truly enjoys reading but hadn't read in a while.
"It helped me re-understand the pleasure of curling up to a good book. My favorite book I read from the Reading Challenge was, of course, No Compromise: The Life Story of Keith Green. It's one of my absolute favorite books besides the Bible. It's my favorite book because I've always loved Keith Green's music, and his life made a big impact on my faith," Burgess said.
Principal Jenny McElyea also joined in the challenge. "I thought I read a lot before, but now I see I could have been doing so much more often. A little competition has reignited my love for reading," she said. "I really like nonfiction historical books Upstairs at the White House by J.B. West was such an interesting behind-the-scenes look at First Ladies and their duties through the decades. I would recommend this book to anyone who likes to learn about political figures.
Shelly Cooper, ISP Supervisor, recommended Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts for fantasy, magic, and romance lovers. Eleventh graders Karen Young and Keely Scullawl both recommended Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard for anyone who enjoys medieval royalty stories.