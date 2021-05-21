Students beat teachers in high school reading challenge

Skiatook High School hosted a reading challenge between the students and the teachers. The challenge ran from January through May. The students beat the teachers by reading five more books.

"I can't deny that I wasn't a little bit happy the kids beat us. It just shows how strong the students' love for reading is," said English teacher Leah Hoy. "Only five books difference is pretty amazing."

The students read 228 books versus the teachers, who read 223 books. A bulletin board displayed reading slips of each book read, and the last-ditch effort in May for each side to beat the other resulted in many more slips being added to the board.

"I started the challenge to encourage those of us who already loved to read, to read even more. I thought it would be neat to display the titles and genres of the book, so teachers and students were able to get recommendations from one other," Hoy said.

The top three readers were:

Aidan Shelton - 25 books

Amber Knieriem - 20 books

Justin DeSpain - 19 books

English teacher Courtney Boggs said her favorite book of the challenge was Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman.